Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Trump inauguration? Expert weighs in on Royal Family's ‘above politics’ stance

Donald Trump's love for the royals is no big secret. As the president-elect's inauguration is scheduled for January 20 in Washington, D.C., royal commentator Neil Sean previously boosted the conversation about members of the British royalty possibly attending the major US event. Royal expert Brittani Berger voiced her scepticism about the British Royal Family accepting Donald Trump's purported inauguration invitation. (Instagram)

Following the year-end reunion of the MAGA leader and Prince William at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, where the two engaged in a friendly encounter, Sean hinted at the forthcoming happenings to Fox. “According to my sources, both William and Catherine, along with the King and Queen, have all been invited to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 in Washington DC,” wrote the royal reporter.

Don't hold your breath for Prince William, Kate Middleton at Donald Trump's inauguration

Although formal confirmation of the British Royal Family’s attendance at the headlining political event of the year is awaited, another royal expert has broken silence on the issue. "Trump may have invited them, but that doesn’t mean they will go,” Brittani Berger, co-founder of Royal News, shared with The Daily Express US.

Remaining sceptical of Prince William and Kate Middleton, or any other British royal for that matter, being in attendance, she explained how it was part of their role to “be above politics.” Their busy schedules are often bombarded with many invitations, which they are not obligated to be a part of. “Royals are invited to things all the time and decline invites,” she added. I’d be very shocked to see them at the inauguration, especially with how divisive the election was and how things still are between the left and MAGA.”

Serbian royalty could be expected at the inauguration

The British side of royalty may inevitably be absent from Trump’s inauguration, but participation from another royal member may be anticipated. “I believe it’s quite possible the Crown Prince Couple of Serbia could attend,” Barger weighed in. She noted that even though the Serbian monarchy was “deposed decades ago,” its presence in Serbia is still prominent. On top of that, their famous amicable connections with the Trumps may just end up aligning the stars.

US-UK ties

Earlier this week, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, represented the British royal family at the funeral of the longest-living US President Jimmy Carter in Washington, DC. He was pictured sitting beside Justin Trudeau at the service.

Late December reports also indicate that Donald Trump will be the first elected US president to receive two state visits from the British Royals once he returns to the White House. According to The Telegraph, King Charles and Trump’s meeting is unlikely until 2026.