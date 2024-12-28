Donald Trump to be the first elected president to receive two state visits from British Royals

Donald Trump is set to become the first elected president in history to be hosted for two state visits by the British Royal Family, according to reports. US president Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth inspect the Coldstream Guards during a visit to Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, on July 13, 2018.(Reuters)

Officials at Number 10 and the Foreign Office are reportedly preparing to extend an invitation to the US President-elect following his return to the White House in January. A senior Whitehall source, speaking to The Telegraph, said: “[Mr Trump] loves the Royal Family. Look at the fact he’s had his own photo album made of the last visit. Why wouldn’t we want a repeat?”

“The fact there has been a change of both sovereign and government in that break [from power] means a second state visit is entirely appropriate.”

The visit is not expected to take place until 2026, per the Telegraph. British diplomats are hopeful that Trump’s admiration for the Royal Family will strengthen ties between the UK and the US.

Trump reflects on Queen Elizabeth II from his first State visit

The President-elect was previously invited to Britain on a three-day state visit in 2019, during which he dined with the late Queen Elizabeth II and participated in a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth. During that visit, Elizabeth II told Trump, “I hope you come to this country again soon.” Trump responded, “Great woman. Great, great woman,” as he and Melania boarded Marine One to leave.

Earlier this month, Trump and Prince William shared a warm handshake during the historic reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The was Trump’s first meeting with a member of the Royal Family since his landslide election victory last month. The duo reportedly spent 40 minutes in private at the UK Ambassador’s Residence in Paris; the President-elect praised the Prince, stating, “Good man, this one.” When Prince William asked if he had warmed up, Trump replied that he had and described the ceremony as “a beautiful event.”

During their 40-minute meeting, the two discussed various global issues, with a focus on the UK-US relationship. Trump also shared fond memories of the late Queen, according to Kensington Palace. The President-elect expressed his admiration for the Prince of Wales, saying, “He’s doing a fantastic job,” while gesturing toward William.