Bill Gates requested a meeting with Trump in private message to Elon Musk

In a social media post on Friday, President-elect Donald Trump revealed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had requested a meeting with him. The message, which seemed to be intended as a private communication to tech mogul Elon Musk, added another layer to the growing list of high-profile figures seeking Trump’s attention as he prepared to take office. President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that Bill Gates requested a meeting with him.(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (AP))

Gates texts Musk to meet Trump

In his Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, “Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT.”

A source close to the situation told CNN that Gates reached out to ask about a possible meet-up with Trump, however, there is no confirmation about the meeting, Since winning the elections in November, Trump met several tech CEOs at his home.

The message also hinted about Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii who he is often colloquially referenced as X. The post comes on the heels of Musk who was elected as the co-leader of government efficiency program by Trump being criticised. The Tesla CEO received backlash after he showed support for the visa program which grants access to highly skilled workers to come to the US and work, as reported by CNN.

Tech CEOs at Mar-a-Lago

Many tech CEOs have secured talk time with Trump or visited Mar-a-Lago to bag favours from the President-elect. Moreover, many Fortune 500 companies have promised millions of dollars for his inauguration in January.

Sources close to these meetings reported to CNN that many of the tech CEOs who visited Trump walked in with clear strategies such as discussing issues they are aware of Trump’s interest including bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the country.

In between these conversations, they also sneak in their concerns about Trump’s new administration. A source close to the situation revealed that many of these meetings are an attempt to “start on the right page” with the President-elect.