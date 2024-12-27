Bird flu outbreak claims lives of 20 wildcats at Washington sanctuary

A sanctuary in Washington state was struck with tragedy as their 20 wildcats died due to a bird flu outbreak which has affected animal lives at poultry farms, dairy cattle and even some human lives. The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington, located in Shelton—approximately 80 miles southwest of Seattle—has announced it is now under quarantine and will remain closed to the public until further notice. This precautionary measure was taken to protect the animals at the centre and prevent the spread of a potential health threat. Tragedy at Washington wildlife sanctuary as 20 wildcats die from bird flu outbreak.(Representative Image-Pexel)

Washington sanctuary mourns wildcats’ death

The non-profit organisation reported that various types of cats have died due to the outbreak including cougars, bobcats and African serval. In a Facebook post, the sanctuary wrote, “This tragedy has deeply affected our team, and we are all grieving the loss of these incredible animals.”

They named all wildcats as they mourned their death from Hannah the cougar to bobcats Willie Bob and Tank, adding they did everything within their capabilities to save them. The centre said, “Despite these efforts, we have suffered significant losses among our beloved residents.”

The health officials at the organisation further reported that more than half of their wildcats were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza this month alone. The nonprofit said, “Cats are particularly vulnerable to this virus, which can cause subtle initial symptoms but progress rapidly, often resulting in death within 24 hours due to pneumonia-like conditions,” as reported by USA Today.

The outbreak has also resulted in “significant financial strain” on the organisation due to the medical cost, they wrote as they asked for community support.

US struck with bird flu outbreak

While the authorities have confirmed 65 deaths due to the bird flu, the actual number is probably much higher. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of H5N1 bird flu infection in humans are identified to be pink eye, fever, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, stuffy or runny nose and shortness of breath.

The use of vaccines is yet to be advised by health authorities as there is no evidence of it being spread among humans. They are relatively less infected and the symptoms are mild as well.