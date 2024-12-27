Barron Trump ‘could be a good fit’ for this Tom Cruise daughter as ‘she knows how to…’

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President-elect Donald Trump, recently turned 18. He has been a topic of interest among people interested in his private life, especially his girlfriends. Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, is now 18 and studying at NYU.(REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

Currently a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Barron has gained popularity among his peers. People Magazine reported he’s a “ladies’ man” and is well-liked, even by more liberal students. Netizens also talk about his potential relationship with the Princess of Spain.

Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, shared her professional perspective with Nicki Swift, predicting that Barron is likely to have a serious partner by 2025. “As Barron gets out of the bubble and starts to find some independence, he is going to have some love interests,” she explained.

Trump name brings social hurdles for Barron

However, Trombetti also noted the potential challenges Barron may face due to his famous last name. “I think his father's second term won't have a positive impact on his social life though because he might be a little too protected by the Secret Service since his Dad is currently in office as of January,” she said.

The Trump name could also deter some potential partners who wish to avoid media attention, while others may approach him solely for the default fame button. Indeed, young women have already taken to platforms like TikTok to claim connections with Barron, with one user, Maddie, alleging she is his “ex-girlfriend” and sharing anecdotes about their time in school together.

Matchmaker pairs Barron with Suri Cruise

For these reasons, Trombetti suggests that Barron’s ideal partner would be someone used to with this fame already. “Suri Cruise [Tom Cruise's daughter] could be a good fit. She knows how to live in the limelight and keep everything on the down low. She is the child of two celebs, so she knows a thing or two about staying out of the gossip rags,” Trombetti told Nicki Swift.

“He needs someone like that, and Violet Affleck strikes me as another good one. Her mother is such a good person, and you would assume the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.”

Ultimately, “Barron's perfect match will be much like his Mom [Melania Trump]: beautiful with a quiet, steady, and supportive presence. Boys usually go for someone like their Mom,” she remarked. While his dating life may differ from his eventual choice in a life partner, Trombetti envisions someone “bubbly, pretty, discreet, and fun” for his youthful romances, noting Barron’s reserved personality.