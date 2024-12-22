Melania Trump ensures Barron stays out of NYU dorms for this sole reason

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Donald Trump, has begun his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Melania Trump prioritizes Barron's well-being as he begins his freshman year at NYU, avoiding dorm life. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Unlike many of his peers, Barron is not experiencing the typical college lifestyle of living in a dorm. Instead, he resides at his family’s Midtown Manhattan residence, Trump Tower. Melania Trump reportedly kept him out of NYU dorms.

“She [Melania] will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student,” a political source told People Magazine.

“Living in a dorm in a college town isn’t in the stars for him at this point.” The source further revealed that Barron has already started developing his “own political ideas” and that his life, under the shadow of his father’s presidency, “It all needs to be monitored”.

Melania divides time between NYC and Palm Beach to support Barron

With Donald Trump preparing to take on the role of the 47th President of the United States, the Trump family is once again under intense media scrutiny. Melania, who will reprise her role as First Lady, is reportedly committed to protecting her son from the pressures that accompany their public life. “Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it’s better to be around him as much as possible,” the insider added. “I see that continuing.”

CNN earlier reported that Melania’s return to the role of First Lady will see her dividing her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. While she will attend major events and fulfil her duties, she may not reside full-time in the White House.

She has devoted herself to raising Barron while Donald Trump pursued his political ambitions. As a source noted, “She is and has been a good sounding board for him [Trump]. They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight,” the source told People Magazine. “Any child in the world spotlight like this would be lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time to help keep his life running smoothly.”

“She wants to encourage him to make friends, be super careful of the haters which can be anywhere—especially on college campuses these days,” said another insider.