Trump credits son Barron for Joe Rogan podcast appearance, ‘Dad I can't believe…’

Donald Trump has credited his youngest son, Barron, for his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast. During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, the president-elect revealed that the 18-year-old, who is his only child with his wife Melania Trump, suggested he sit down with Joe Rogan for an interview as part of his presidential campaign. Donald Trump reveals his son Barron suggested he sit down for an interview with Joe Rogan and other podcasters

Trump credits son Barron for Joe Rogan podcast appearance

Speaking to a host of reporters, Trump explained that Barron was the one who “recommended” to him to sit down for an interview with Rogan and “some of the other people,” referring to his other podcast appearances. The president-elect revealed that following his teenage son's suggestions, he asked, “Who is that?” to which Barron said, “Dad, you gotta be kidding, I can't believe you don't know… and I did those interviews.”

Trump went on to say that “it was actually sort of cute if you wanna know the truth, and that had an impact.” During his high-stakes presidential run against Kamala Harris, who went on a “media blitz,” the future president sat down for an interview with Rogan in late October. The episode has amassed 53 million views so far, increasing Trump's popularity by a good measure at the time.

The president-elect's revelation about his son's recommendation came as a reporter asked him during Monday's conference at his Florida resort, “How do you plan to stop the ban on TikTok?” In the wake of the popular social media platform's dubious survival in the US, Trump admitted that he has a “warm spot” for it because it helped him win the hearts of “youth.”

“We'll take a look at TikTok,” Trump said. “You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he went on, adding, “Because I won youth by 34 points, and there are those that say TikTok has something to do with that.” The president-elect admitted that the platform had an “impact” on his landslide victory in the 2024 race. “So, we're taking a look at it,” he said of combating the ban on the platform.