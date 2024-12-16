Joe Rogan worried about drone sightings after chilling new theory floats, ‘Genuinely concerned’

Joe Rogan has said that the mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey and parts of the Empire State have left him “genuinely concerned.” The podcast king made the remarks on Sunday, December 15, after watching a video floating an unverified claim that the unmanned devices were sniffing out harmful substances. Joe Rogan worried about drone sightings after chilling new theory floats (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)(AP)

A drawn-out TikTok video shows John Ferguson, the CEO of a remote aircraft system company in Kansas, saying the drones are attempting to “smell” either a gas leak, “radioactive material,” or some other thing on the ground. “The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you’re looking for something,” Ferguson said in the clip, adding that he does not think the drones are nefarious.

“So my belief is they’re trying to smell something on the ground – gas leak, radioactive material, whatever,” the CEO added. He also said that this theory was his best guess based on his expertise, adding, “I’ve not bounced this off anybody.”

“So if you think it’s bulls–t, whatever, that’s cool. I don’t want to spread misinformation, as we know that there’s a lot of that going around,” he further said.

Joe Rogan says he is ‘genuinely concerned’

Ferguson’s theory seemed to resonate with Rogan. “This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned,” he wrote on X.

After White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby previously claimed the drones were not a threat to public safety, Rogan called the claims from the US government “sus.” The concerns were also dismissed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who said, “Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones. And we do see duplicative reporting.”

Several theories about the drones have been floating ever since the sightings began. An expert told Fox Business that a hostile foreign power may have launched the drones in an attempt to distract federal and local authorities from other nefarious activities. Donald Trump even suggested that government officials know more about the drones than they are disclosing, and called for authorities to shoot the drones down.