‘Ladies man’ Barron Trump has no haters at NYU despite previous lonely college presence admission

Contrary to previous reports that Barron Trump “hardly exists” at New York University, suggesting he’s leading a lonely existence at college, an insider rubbished all sorts of sad admissions associated with the 18-year-old’s college life. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump waves during Trump rally following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024(REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

Famous for his towering height, the teen son of Donald and Melania Trump is supposedly hitting it off with the college crowd while maintaining a popular identity. TMZ previously revealed that he had struck relatability with his peers owing to his gaming interests, with the popular soccer game FIFA reported as one of his favourite addictions.

Also read | Donald Trump takes over New York Stock Exchange after scoring Time's Person of the Year title

Barron Trump is a ladies man at NYU

Adding to that conversation, a source told PEOPLE that while he is at NYU’s Stern School of Business, "so he’s studying business in some way,” he’s also become “popular with the ladies.”

“He’s a ladies man for sure,” the insider emphasised. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive,” and this includes even the “liberal people.”

In September, Barron was reportedly spotted outside the NYC-based university’s library, surrounded by Secret Service agents on his first day of college. Trump’s teen son followed in the footsteps of his siblings Ivanka and Eric, who shared Stern as their alma mater. His mother, Melania Trump, also confirmed, “It was his decision to come here… to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home.” The 78-year-old US president-elect even told the Daily Mail that his youngest son had been “accepted to a lot of colleges.”

Previous reports said otherwise

In October, Melania again sat down for a Fox News interview, reassuring others that her son loved his classes and professors. “He’s doing well, he’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again,” she said on “The Five” segment. Nevertheless, an early December TMZ report flipped the narrative, painting his gaming hobbies as a sign of his reclusion.

Also read | Don Jr, new rumoured GF strategically waited to push Kimberly Guilfoyle out: Greece move all part of the plan

RadarOnline took another big step in the opposite direction as the latest claims, with an insider going as far as calling the teen boy a “repellent for women” due to his “geek” interests. The source pressed, “Most of the girls there won't go near him because they see his dad as a fascist monster. He's got no chance of landing the types of girls he likes.”

During a PBD podcast appearance, Barron's dad was asked if the college freshman was “good with the ladies." He admitted, “I’m not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet.” The reality TV star-politician asserted that his son was more interested in school. In addition to his “good student” tag, Barron “doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people,” the MAGA leader confessed.