Don Jr, new rumoured GF strategically waited to push Kimberly Guilfoyle out: Greece move all part of the plan

On December 10, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son’s longtime fiancee, as the US ambassador to Greece. The news hit the headlines right on time as speculations of Donald Trump Jr’s new romance with “model, influencer and philanthropist” Bettina Anderson blew up the rumour mill after bubbling up for months. Kimberly Guilfoyle and her partner Donald Trump Jr. listen to former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

Political sources now believe that the incoming US president’s latest move aided his son in pushing the former Fox News personality, who’s been a “close friend and ally” to the Trump family “for many years,” out of the picture.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's ambassadorship nomination comes hot on the heels of Don Jr's cheating scandal

An insider recently told PEOPLE, “Bettina wants Kim out of the area.” This is potentially why “they are trying to send Kim abroad.” If the claims hold any weight, then the new romantic pair tactically “waited for the election to pass” because they “didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.” The Republican leader was successfully announced the victor after his long re-election campaign, which was largely focussed on the political debate with his Democratic rivals.

Trump Jr seen holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson.(Photo credit: Bettina Anderson/Instagram, Reuters File Photo)

Melania and Barron Trump were constant subjects of media focus throughout the campaign. Even though the first instance of Don Jr cheating on Guilfoyle with Anderson reportedly took place at the Republican National Convention in July, the commotion didn’t hit jolting mainstream status. However, with the president-elect’s brand-new diplomatic announcement, one can’t help but tie Kimberly being picked as the one to foster “strong bilateral relations with Greece" with her reported breakup. She and Don Jr were initially rumoured to tie the knot at a “White House wedding,” but the new developments on their personal front seem to have shaken up the fairytale-like vision.

“Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad,” the older Trump said in his December 10 Truth Social update.

Donald Trump Jr's relationship status, a hot gossip topic

Don Jr, Guilfoyle and Anderson have yet to officially comment on these rumoured shake-ups related to the reported relationship triangle.

The younger Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged since 2020. The latter’s ambassador nomination was officially announced a day after Daily Mail leaked pictures of her fiance and Anderson holding hands during a night walk around Palm Beach in Florida. The pair is believed to have been spending time together to celebrate Anderson’s birthday.

Before his engagement to the Fox News host, Don Jr was married to Vanessa Trump for 13 years. Despite their divorce, they continue to co-parent their five children. While it seems like his romance with Kimberly is also dead, a source previously told RadarOnline that their joint appearances around Election Day were “all a show… for the cameras.”

It was also reported that initial pictures of Don Jr getting cosy with Anderson at the Honor Bar inside Palm Beach’s Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping centre in August “blindsided” Guilfoyle. Nevertheless, she and Trump’s son continued to maintain their united front, presumably not to steer the focus away from the man of the hour: Donald Trump. “Let’s just say that Don Jr and the rest of them got the distant impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him,” the insider said of Guilfoyle.