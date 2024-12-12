Donald Trump takes over New York Stock Exchange after scoring Time's Person of the Year title

Donald Trump, former reality TV star charging ahead to his second US presidential term in January, scored twin badges as recognition of his booming success on Thursday, December 12. After being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, the New York businessman was granted the opportunity to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), marking the ceremonial star of the day's trading. LIVE: Donald Trump rings the opening bell of the New York Exchange on Thursday. (X)

The symbolic ritual signals the start of the day at 9:30 am ET. Marisa Ricciardi, chief marketing officer of NYSE Euronext, had previously praised it as a “great platform to get visibility,” adding that ‘You can deliver a message to Wall Street, Main Street or around the world." The Thursday milestone celebrates Donald Trump ringing the world’s most prestigious trading floor's opening bell for the first time. As for his “Person of the Year” recognition, he last received the title in 2016 when he was first elected president.

The Republican leader is not the first member of his family to ring the iconic stock exchange bell. In 2019, Melania Trump rang the bell in during her initial term as first lady. She was there to boost her husband's morale on Thursday

Considering how the tradition signifies fame and finance meeting half-way, former US President Ronald Reagan, R&B/pop star Usher, and Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana are some luminaries who have had the priviledge to hit the corporate gong.

This is a developing story.