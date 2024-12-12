Menu Explore
Donald Trump becomes Time magazine's person of the year

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 12, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump as its Person of the Year for 2024, marking his second recognition after 2016.

Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump as its Person of the Year for 2024, marking the second time he has received the honour.

Donald Trump has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
Donald Trump has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Trump was previously recognized in 2016. The announcement was made on Thursday. Last year, the title was awarded to pop icon Taylor Swift for 2023.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest update.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
