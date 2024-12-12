Donald Trump becomes Time magazine's person of the year

Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump as its Person of the Year for 2024, marking the second time he has received the honour. Donald Trump has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Trump was previously recognized in 2016. The announcement was made on Thursday. Last year, the title was awarded to pop icon Taylor Swift for 2023.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest update.}