Luigi Mangione cut off from millions-worth inheritance grandmother left behind for family

In an unexpected feat, Luigi Mangione, Ivy League grad-turned-prime murder suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has gained a massive American fan-following in the wake of his alleged “anti-corporatist” act of violence. However, the members of his prominent Baltimore family couldn’t have been more “devastated by this news.” DECEMBER 10: Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led from the Blair County Courthouse after an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images via AFP / Jeff Swensen)

Luigi Mangione's family has only briefly commented on his arrest

Responding to his recent arrest, his family issued a statement via NBC News: “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media."

The family added, “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

As per another development emerging from his family’s side, documents obtained by TMZ suggest that Luigi’s grandmother, Mary C Mangione, a philanthropist, left behind a huge inheritance to be distributed among her 10 children. Despite being estimated to have at least $30 million, perhaps even more than $100 million, his grandmother’s hefty gift to the family is not likely to slip out a cent in Luigi’s name since he was charged with murder.

His grandmother's will clearly states anyone charged with crimes will be kept out of the priviledge

The preliminary report about the inheritance barely goes into details. While it is believed that Mangione’s grandmother passed away in 2023, the exact amount of money she left behind hasn’t been underlined. The money was reportedly put in a trust, where his father, Louis, is one of the trustees. A provision listed in the document states that a person who has been “charged, indicted, convicted of or pleads guilty to a felony” can be barred from the trust fund. Therefore, it empowers the trustees to remove him or anyone from the family who may be charged with “heinous” or “violent” crimes. Grandma Mangione left no room for discussion in this matter as the official doc further states “benefit of the doubt is not given to the individual.”

Although Luigi being cut off from the inheritance has yet to be officially confirmed, his recent brush with the law - though his lawyer maintained he pleads not guilty - is expected to work against him.

The 26-year-old accused has been incarcerated in the State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, a prison outside Altoona, Pennsylvania. He has been separated from the other inmates. Mangione has been arraigned on weapons and false identification charges related to the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.