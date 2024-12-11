Joe Rogan 'grossed' out by healthcare insurance industry after Brian Thompson murder: ‘It’s a dirty, dirty…'

On Tuesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster Joe Rogan kicked off his episode with Quentin Tarantino and producer Roger Avary by discussing the suspect in CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, Luigi Mangione. He suggested that the reason public sentiment is not charged with sympathy for the CEO’s assassination is his involvement in the “dirty business”. Joe Rogan analysed the assassination of CEO Brian Thompson, attributing a lack of public sympathy to the insurance industry’s issues. (YouTube)

Rogan calls the business of insurance ‘gross’

Discussing a photograph of the accused on the podcast, Rogan said, “I don’t think this guy was a professional.“I think this guy, if I had to guess, was some guy who got f**ked over. Apparently, that company is really bad at denying claims,” as reported by The New York Post.

Avary and Rogan noticed that the company had an increasing denial rate for health insurance claims among its policyholders. The producer said, “I don’t think anybody is, like, going to be crying too hard over [Thompson] to which the podcast host replied, “Maybe his family, but that’s about it.” He continued, “It’s a dirty, dirty business. The business of insurance is f**king gross. It’s gross. Especially healthcare insurance. It’s f**king gross.”

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old CEO Thompson as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. The 26-year-old, a University of Pennsylvania graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family, had been missing since a recent back surgery and was reported lost after losing contact with his family.

He was eventually apprehended at a Pennsylvania McDonald's after a five-day manhunt, found in possession of a ghost gun, masks, a U.S. passport, and disturbing writings connecting him to the ambush.

Public showers financial help over Mangione

The attorney representing Mangione in his ongoing trial who revealed that he was “retained” and is not a “court-appointed” public defender appeared on CNN. The retained attorney, Thomas Dickey told Kaitlan Collins on the news channel that his office had revealed several emails from the public offering to help Mangione with paying his legal fees when asked if the information about public offers was true. While he had not seen those emails himself, the attorney was made aware of their existence by his staff.

He said, “I have received some emails, I have not seen them personally but my understanding from my staff is that people are doing that,” as reported by The Mirror. However, the attorney added that he will not be accepting these offers as he will not feel comfortable in the act but his client appreciates the people’s gesture.

When asked if Dickey had a possible explanation for these offers, the attorney said, “The Supreme Court says all these rich billionaires can give all kinds of money to candidates and that's 'free speech' so maybe these people are exercising their right to free speech and that's the way they are supporting my client.”

In a separate question when the attorney was questioned about his client’s state of mind and demeanour, the attorney took a step back from sharing as he said that he cannot divulge any conversation he has had with his client.

The attorney said, “I've been telling people all day to use their common sense, here's a young man who is apparently going to be or has been charged with a very serious, one of the most serious offences a person can be charged with, he's in prison without bail and so I think common sense would say he's concerned.”