Barron Trump 'hardly exists' at NYU as he avoids spotlight on the campus: Report

Barron Trump is reportedly staying away from the spotlight at New York University, where he is socialising via video games. According to TMZ, the current students at the university revealed that the son of Donald Trump spends very little time on campus. His movements are quick as he walks in and out of the buildings to attend his classes. Moreover, he is surrounded by Secret Service Agents and travels in an SUV. Barron Trump maintains a low-key presence at NYU, primarily socializing through video games like FIFA while being escorted by the Secret Service. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Barron keeps a low profile at NYU

The 18-year-old reportedly spends time at the back of his Economics classes accompanied by Secret Service agents. Another student added, “He hardly exists,” about his presence on the campus.

Meanwhile, a Secret Service source told the news outlet that they are instructed to move with Barron around the clock, every day of the year. Since he is not just a regular kid at NYU, other students believe that it will be tough for Barron to have a typical college freshman experience. And even if he is not considered the life of parties, he has built an image of a “chill” and friendly guy on the campus who is kind to anyone he crosses paths with.

Barron is relatable to his peers because of…

It is hard to be relatable when one is the President-elect’s son, but there is one thing his peers on the campus find relatable about him. TMZ reported that Barron has a keen interest in video games and is a gamer himself. In addition, he has been socialising by asking his peers for their usernames on Discord and gamertags so they can enjoy online games together. Barron’s favourite video game is reportedly the popular soccer game, FIFA.

It was also previously reported that while on a campaign trail, Trump sat down with Adin Ross and told him that his son is a big fan of the live streamer. Barron is still in the first semester of his freshman year at one of the most prestigious business schools in the country.