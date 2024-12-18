Melania Trump ‘tries to normalize’ Barron's life amid ‘the hate in the country’

Melania Trump is “worried about the hate in the country and how it falls on” her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, which insiders believe may lead to her playing a less active in the White House. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) arrives for an election night event alongside former US First Lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

People magazine cited some sources who claimed the incoming First Lady is deeply focused on maintaining “open communication” with Barron as he navigates life away from the public eye.

“Melania worries about the hate in the country and how it falls on her son, who is innocent of any of this,” a social source told People. They revealed that she takes every possible measure to support Barron, helping him adjust to the intense scrutiny that comes with being the youngest child of President-elect Donald Trump.

Melania Trump divides time to be closer to Barron

Another insider from Palm Beach, Florida, explained that Melania encourages Barron to make friends while remaining cautious about those who might have negative intentions. “They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight,” the first source added. “She tries to normalize his life. If that is even possible.”

Now attending New York University, Barron has spent much of his life dealing with the attention. People Magazine cited that the former First Son is “studying business in some way” and also “popular with the ladies.”

Earlier this year, when Barron was chosen as a delegate from Florida, Melania quickly declined the offer on his behalf to maintain his privacy.

Reports indicate that Melania is dividing her time between her family’s Trump Tower residence in New York City and their home in Palm Beach, Florida, to be closer to Barron as he transitions into college life. “Any child in the world spotlight like this would be lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time to help keep his life running smoothly,” the Palm Beach source said.

“As much as Melania loves Mar-a-Lago and her life in Palm Beach, she will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else,” another source shared.