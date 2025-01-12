Outgoing US President Joe Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Pope Francis

Outgoing US President, Joe Biden, on Saturday, awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction to Pope Francis, during a phone call. US President Joe Biden has awarded the top civilian honour, the Medal of Freedom, to Pope Francis(Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS)

The White House, as reported by news agency AP, stated that Biden was supposed to present the top civilian honour in person in Rome, as a part of his final overseas trip as President, however, was unable to as he was monitoring the wildfires raging in California.

President Biden said in a post on social media platform X, “Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled. As the People's Pope, you are a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

Also Read: Trump Jr, MAGA supporters slam Biden for awarding Soros with US medal of freedom

During their phone call, President Biden and the Pope reportedly discussed efforts to initiatives to foster peace and reduce suffering globally.

Also Read: Ralph Lauren becomes first fashion designer to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

A statement issued by the White House on X also praised the Pope saying, “For decades, Pope Francis served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. As a loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. And as a welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths and commands us all to fight for peace and protect the planet.”

Other recipients of the Medal of Freedom

A week ago, President Biden had awarded the Medal of Freedom to 19 people across various fields, however, this is the first time in four years that he has presented the award with distinction.

Other notable recipients of the top civilian award recently were Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Leonardo Messi, Ralph Lauren, Anna Wintour and Denzel Washington.

Biden will officially leave the presidential office on January 20 as president-elect Donald Trump takes over. During his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration, Biden himself received the US Medal of Freedom.