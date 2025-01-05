Why top US award recipient George Soros is a controversial figure in India

George Soros, along with 18 others, received the highest civilian award in the United States - the medal of freedom - on Sunday from outgoing president Joe Biden. George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, was awarded the US medal of freedom(AP)

The decision generated massive outrage among supporters of president-elect Donald Trump, inviting comments from Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr, and JD Vance.

Soros is not only a controversial figure in the US but also in India, with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, calling him “old, rich and dangerous."

George Soros had not only been an outspoken critic of PM Modi, but is also accused of supporting “the idea of an independent Kashmir” through his organisation, Open Society Foundation.

Soros vs Adani

In February 2023, George Soros addressed the Munich Security Conference and during his speech said that allying with business tycoon Adani, in the aftermath of the first Hindenburg report could “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government”, reported The Financial Times.

Union women and child development minister at the time, Smriti Irani, said that Soros sought to hurt “India's democratic structure” and was targeting PM Modi so he could protest his own interests.

“India has always defeated foreign powers whenever it was challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future too,” she added.

After a report was released by the non-profit Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the Adani Group, dismissed their claims stating that George Soros was a financial backer for the group and was using the report as a means to bolster Hindenburg's claims, reported CNN.

Allegations against Congress

On December 10, 2024, during a debate in parliament, addressed George Soros as an issue of national security and accused Congress' Sonia Gandhi of working with the US 'deep-state' along with Soros.

"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections,” PTI quoted the party as saying.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote on X, “Congress is hand in glove with George Soros, did Soros pay for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra or not, Soros paid for 1000 Indian children to study abroad, and how many of them are children of Congress leaders?"

The BJP on social media platform X allegedly also shared pictures where they replaced images of Babasaheb Ambedkar on the Congress' placards and put George Soros on them.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “The BJP is brazen in its insult and ridicule of Dr. Ambedkar. Is standing up for Dr. Ambedkar against the insult to him a matter of joke for the BJP?”