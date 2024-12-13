'George Soros targeting India', JP Nadda claims Congress speaking his language

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday accused the opposition Congress party of colluding with US-based billionaire George Soros, who as per him is “hatching conspiracies against India”. BJP National President JP Nadda said George Soros is hatching conspiracies against India.(PTI)

Nadda also questioned the alleged connections between Soros and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at the 'Janadesh Parab' (People's Mandate Festival) to mark one year of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Nadda stated that while the BJP serves the people, Congress "snatches away" their rights.

"There is an organisation called OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) which spreads lies and tries to destabilize the country. George Soros gives funding to OCCRP. I asked in Parliament, what is the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi. The common people of India want to know," he said.

Nadda also pointed out that Soros funds OCCRP, and he asked in Parliament about the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi, asserting that the Indian public deserves to know.

The BJP leader highlighted the timeline of OCCRP's reports, noting that the Pegasus spyware report was published on July 18, 2021, a day before a parliamentary session.

"See the timeline of reports of OCCRP. The Pegasus spyware report was released on July 18, 2021, and the parliament session was held on July 19, 2021. Whenever Parliament is about to start, false news is spread in a bid to destabilise the country. Rahul Gandhi then raises such issues in Parliament like (he is) their mouthpiece," the BJP chief said.

"Soros has stated that he plans to spend one billion dollars to prevent the Modi government from returning to power. The Congress party is echoing Soros's sentiments in India. Do you support individuals who conspire against the country?" he asked.

He accused the Congress party of plotting to gain power at the expense of the nation’s interests. Praising the Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh, he noted that its policies are focused on serving the public.

Nadda hails one year of BJP govt in Chhattisgarh

According to Nadda, the country is progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and Chhattisgarh is moving forward under Chief Minister Sai.

He claimed that the Sai government has effectively tackled Naxalism in the past year, with 222 Naxalites killed and approximately 1,500 others either surrendered or arrested.

JP Nadda remarked that the BJP administration has eradicated Naxalism in Surguja (North Chhattisgarh) and plans to do the same in Bastar (South Chhattisgarh).

In his criticism of the previous Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel, he asserted that Chhattisgarh was plunged into darkness and faced widespread corruption during their five years in power (2018-2023).