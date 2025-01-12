Kim Kardashian slams $1 per hour firefighter pay amid LA wildfires after getting flak for promoting clothing line

Kim Kardashian was recently trolled for promoting the winter sale of her clothing line, SKIMS, amid the raging Los Angeles wildfires. The reality TV star is now on an overdrive to spread awareness about the meagre pay of incarcerated firefighters who are trying their best to mitigate the damage. (Also Read – Preity Zinta assures fans she and her family are ‘safe as of now’ amid LA wildfires: Heartbroken at the devastation) Kim Kardashian raises awareness about the low firefighter pay.(Photos: X)

Kim slams low firefighter pay

On Sunday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note: “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And I have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community. Of all the 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us. They are on the Palisades Fire and Eaton fire in Pasadena working 24 hour shifts."

“They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes. The incarcerated firefighters have been paid $1/hour to risk their lives, and this pay has been the same since 1984. It has never been raised with inflation. It's never been raised when fires got worse and many died. This year there was an agreement to raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to $5/hour, but it got shot down last minute,” Kim continued.

Kim donates towards relief efforts

She then tagged and requested California Governor Gavin Newsom to revise the rate to one that “honours” the firefighters' efforts. Earlier, she reposted an Instagram Story by her beauty brand SKKN, which stated, “As our community faces the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, our hearts are with all those impacted, and we are committed to helping during this challenging time.”

The brand announced it's donating significantly to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and giving clothing, socks and underwear to a non-profit organisation that helps children and families in need.

On the work front, Kim will be next seen in season 6 of The Kardashians.