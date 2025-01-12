Preity Zinta assures fans she and her family are ‘safe as of now’ amid LA wildfires: Heartbroken at the devastation

Preity Zinta has been shuttling between India and the US ever since she got married to Los Angeles-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough. Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, Preity took to social media to assure fans that she and her family are safe. (Also Read – Irrfan Khan, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi: Abhishek Chaubey reveals how Ishqiya's initial cast changed) Preity Zinta assures fans she and family are "safe as of now."

What Preity wrote

“I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to God (folded hands emoji) that we are safe as of now,” the actor wrote on X on Saturday.

“My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you (folded hands emoji) to the fire department, fire fighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone (red heart emoji),” Preity added. In the comment section, fans heaved sighs of relief and wished her and her family safety from the wildfires.

Other Indian celebrities near LA wildfires

Priyanka Chopra, who's currently at her LA mansion with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, shared a picture of the LA fire on hills a few miles away, as seen from the window of her home. “My thoughts are with everyone. I hope we are all able to be safe tonight,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also thanked the fire safety department and rescue workers for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who was also in LA earlier this week, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video in which she said, “I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago. So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I'm evacuating out of here, out of this area. I'm going to go near the airport and stay there, because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I have never experienced this before.”

On the work front, Preity will be next seen in Lahore 1947.