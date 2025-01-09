Lisa Kudrow says marriage to Michel Stern is 'no longer a romance', fuels split rumours

Actor Lisa Kudrow, famous for the sitcom Friends, has ignited speculation about her marriage to Michel Stern ahead of her 30th wedding anniversary. In a recent interview, Lisa described her long-standing union as "not a romance”, leaving many wondering if all is well in her personal life. Also read: Lisa Kudrow reveals she found secret note from Friends co-star Matthew Perry after his death Lisa Kudrow shares a son with Michel Stern. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

What did she say

According to RadarOnline.com, the Friends star, 61, made a rare remark about her relationship with Michel. Lisa - who has son Julian , 26, with Michel, spoke about her husband when she joined Drew Barrymore on her show The Drew Barrymore Show.

She said, “This is 2025, it'll be 30 years. It's not a romance, it's even more than a family member”. According to the actor, it's the most “intimate relationship” one can ever have. Lisa said, “It's the most intimate relationship you can have. It's different from kids but by 30 years...I'm not going anywhere! No way! That's how I feel about it."

The duo are known for being very private about their personal lives. Lisa's recent comment about her marriage to Michel has sparked curiosity among fans and media, with many wondering if all’s well in their love paradise.

The actor got popular with sitcom Friends along with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and the late Matthew Perry. During her appearance, she also revealed that Matthew had hidden a note inside the cookie jar prop on the last day of filming, which she had only recently found. Matthew died in 2023 at the age of 54.

She said: "Matthew gave that to (cookie jar) me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

Matthew died in October 2023. Lisa honoured her late co-star at the time by sharing a photograph of the two after they filmed only the Friends pilot.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking’. Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

More about Lisa and her husband

According to Hello magazine, Lisa’s husband Michel is an advertising executive. Born and raised in France, Michel moved to the United States in the 1980s for his career and has remained ever since. In a previous interview, Lisa revealed that when she first met Michel he was dating her roommate. The couple got married on May 27 in 1995, and have been happily married ever since. The couple are rarely spotted out together, except for the odd red carpet event. They prefer to mostly keep away from the spotlight.