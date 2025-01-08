Menu Explore
Lisa Kudrow reveals she found secret note from Friends co-star Matthew Perry after his death

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 08, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends, recently discovered a hidden note from her late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow discovered a secret note from Matthew Perry nearly one year after his death. During her appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the 61-year-old shared that she found the note hidden inside a cookie jar prop that her late co-star lifted off the Friends set and gifted her.

Lisa Kudrow recently found a secret note from Matthew Perry nearly one year after his death
“Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode,” Kudrow said of the jar that bore the words “Cookie Time” on it. Though visibly emotional, she revealed, “I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it.”

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom, continued, “But yeah, he did. He had a note in there, and I forgot about it.” “Timing is everything,” she added without revealing what Perry wrote in the note. The Comeback actress first mentioned the cookie jar prop in a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“We were shooting a scene years before we finished,” she told the 57-year-old talk show host at the time. “My line was, ‘Ohhh, I’m late. I better get going,’ and it was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch. As the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good there’s a clock,’ and I gestured to that [the cookie jar] and said, ‘Oh look at the time. I better get going.’”

Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing, said, “Did you point to the cookie jar and say, ‘Look at the time?’” To which they both laughed, Kudrow recalled. The 17 Again actor gifted the prop to her when the show ended in 2004. “I think the first thing I asked was, ‘This was so nice — did you get permission?’ I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left,” Kudrow said while laughing.

