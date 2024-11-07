Matt LeBlanc goes reclusive to avoid the fame pitfalls that claimed Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has reportedly turned into a recluse as he wants to avoid the fame pitfalls that claimed his close friend Matthew Perry’s life. The actor is currently living a clean life and keeping away from drugs which are so prevalent in the industry he works in to protect his sanity. His only vice in this way of living is his habit of smoking. After Matthew Perry's death, Matt LeBlanc isolates himself to maintain sobriety and sanity.(@Matt_LeBlanc/X)

Matt LeBlanc’s living a reclusive life

Whenever life gets a little tough, the actor takes a step back from everything as he did when Friends’ spin-off Joey was shut down just after its two seasons. A decade after the show ended in 2006, he revealed in an interview, “For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, 'What's going on?' I'd call mine and say, 'Please lose my number for a few years.'"

Perry’s death has only added to Matt’s isolation, as reported by Radar Online. The actors who played best friends on the TV show in the 90s were also close friends in real life. They both live close to each other in the upmarket enclave of Pacific Palisades. He was also the first one to show up at Perry’s house following his death last October. His death hit Matt hard.

Matt LeBlanc brushes off rumours of retiring

Last week The Man With A Plan brushed off the talks of him leaving the acting industry. His agent described the rumours of his retirement as “rubbish,” as reported by the Daily Mirror. Last month, the news outlet reported that Courteney Cox and Jennifer Anniston have been regularly checking up on Matt.

A source revealed to the media outlet that the latter has “been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home... cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting. She's even stayed over a couple of times. And both she and Courteney have been in contact to ensure at least one of them is around to keep an eye on him.” His friends are worried that with no project to look forward to, the actor will get consumed by grief.

In a 2012 interview, Matt shared that he is very different from his character Joey Tribbiani. He said, “People will always ask me if I'm all right, because I'm much more low-key and reserved than my character in Friends.” He added, “They think that I'm depressed, or I'm sad or upset - but I'm just not amped up to go out in front of an audience and do a TV show. That's not who I am."