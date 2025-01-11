Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Southern California house on fire? Here's what we know as conspiracy theories flood Internet

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the disgraced rapper who is awaiting trial in his sex trafficking charge in May, seems to be unaffected at a time when several celebrities are losing their houses to the raging wildfires in Southern California. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

With four massive blazes still smoldering in Los Angeles on Friday, more than 153,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper is still incarcerated in Brooklyn jail over several sexual assault allegations. However, he has denied any misconduct.

Is Diddy's house in line of fires raging in California?

The singer's house, which is situated 200 South Mapleton Drive, is not in the line of the fires raging across Southern California, Newsweek reported.

Combs' 31-year-old son, Justin shared a list of resources to his Instagram story on Friday. “Instead of only sending thoughts & prayers...Here's how to help victims of the LA fires,” stated his original Latina Approved post.

The FBI's probe into Combs' sex trafficking case included searches on his houses in Miami and Los Angeles in March.

An unpublished federal indictment claims that the raids unearthed guns, ammo, drugs, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that were purportedly connected to sexual events known as “Freak Offs.”

Diddy's Los Angeles property is surrounded by the wildfires ablaze in Southern California. Google Maps/Canva

Social media hit with bizarre theories

Catherine Austin Fitts, an ex-George H.W. Bush official, expressed curiosity about the number of people who have suffered by the wildfires in California, which have generated a lot of speculations on social media.

Speaking on his Financial Rebellion podcast on January 9, Fitts stated, “In situations like [the L.A. fires], I look at patterns.” “I look at some of the communities involved ... how many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list?”

The “Diddy List” is an unverified list of celebrities who are believed to have been involved in grooming and wrongdoing at parties that Combs supposedly conducted.

The celebrities who are reported to have attended Combs' events include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, and Russell Brand.

“Let's make sure the s*** heads intentionally starting fires in LA aren't near where Diddy stored his video tapes?” Comedian Whitney Cummings wrote on X.

“Sending love & prayers to all those in Southern California,” Singer Usher, a former Combs protégé, tweeted.

Firefighters are having difficulty containing the Palisades fire due to strong winds and dry conditions. Their efforts are concentrated on assisting evacuated homeowners and tackling California's increasingly severe fire seasons.