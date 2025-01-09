Ashton Kutcher battles wildfires with garden hose to protect friend’s home: Watch

Amidst the raging wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Ashton Kutcher was spotted doing his part to protect his friend's property, armed with nothing more than a garden hose. His hands-on effort served as a powerful symbol of community resilience in the face of disaster, as residents and celebrities alike have banded together to battle the fast-moving flames. In response to the wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Ashton Kutcher was observed using a garden hose to safeguard his friend's home. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Ashton Kutcher tries to save his friend’s home

In a video re-shared by TMZ on Instagram, Kutcher was spotted holding a garden hose and watering the plants around his friend’s house to reduce the chances of it catching fire. His attempts come in the wake of wildfires blazing the city which have already claimed the property of several Hollywood A-listers along with the local residents.

Several people are taking matters into their own hands to save property and lives much like Kutcher as the wildfires stretch to vast areas and sources of relief are running short. A home close to where the No Strings Attached actor was captured safeguarding a friend’s property had already turned into ashes because of the wildfires.

What Kutcher did for his friend’s house is a learning for many as the Cal Fire experts stated that watering the plants and vegetation surrounding the house can reduce the flammability.

Netizens react to Kutcher’s efforts

A user wrote, “He did what he could and that’s all that matters.” A second user wrote, “How sad because he truly tried to save his FRIEND HOME imagine how great his heart is.” A third user wrote, “Thank you, Ashton Kutcher at least somebody’s trying to do some thing and water down their their houses someone’s trying to be smart.”

Meanwhile, others suspected his efforts would even matter as one user wrote, “That’s sweet but baby have you seen that fire”. Another user wrote, “That little hose isn’t going to stop a damn thing.”