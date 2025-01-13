Has Jennifer Lopez found love in much older Hollywood hotshot friends with Jennifer Garner post-Ben Affleck divorce?

Yellowstone superfan Jennifer Lopez may have found her next match in the hit Western crime series’ Kevin Costner. Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying drinks with Kevin Costner in December.

Following their respective divorces from their ex-partners, Lopez and Costner appeared to have struck a chord with each other. In late December, the 55-year-old singer-actress and 69-year-old actor-filmmaker were pictured enjoying each other’s company at an Aspen bar in Colorado. Sources have since revealed that the unexpected duo has been “talking pretty much every day and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up.”

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner's eyes set on each other after respective divorce settlements

As per multiple reports, the “On the Floor” diva and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, have recently settled their divorce after she filed for a dissolution of their two-year marriage on August 20, 2024. Meanwhile, Costner and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner’s divorce was also finalised in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

In the meantime, an insider spilled to Closer Online that even though JLo isn’t entirely ready to rush into any relationship right now, she seems to be “excited about the potential” of striking out a harmony with the Yellowstone star. Even if they end up connecting as friends through the course, it will still be a “massive ego boost” for her to have the Hollywood star “falling all over her like this.”

A lot in common

As Jennifer and Kevin seemed to have found some comfort in each other this way, the two also share some similarities when it comes to matters of the heart. Lopez, a self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” sits across Costner, “the type of old school romantic that would write and produce a movie for them to star in together.” As a result, if things “go to the next level with them no one would be surprised if he actually funds a project for her.”

On the other hand, Kevin has emerged as a potentially ideal match for Lopez because he checks off all the boxes. The source pointed out that ‘Jenny from the Block’ “loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies. Plus, parallel to her own musical profile, the Academy Award-winning actor is also a musician - his band Kevin Costner & Modern West. They already have a lot in common, which opens up more opportunities for them to connect, leaving a lot of things to talk about. As far as the insider’s account of the pair’s meeting goes, the duo “immediately bonded over” their passion for funding their own projects - a rarity in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner already singing praises for each other

In addition to the many qualities the Hollywood leading star has and his incredibly successful tenure, Lopez’s ex, Ben Affleck, has “always spoken very highly of Kevin.” The source added that he’s even friends with Jennifer Garner, and the cumulation of all these connections “definitely appeals” to the “Dance Again” songstress because “she loves the idea of dating someone they can’t help but approve of.”

Costner can’t help but praise Lopez, either, as he’s also in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is.”

Although things are fairly fresh between them, the former Yellowstone star “made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favourite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne” after their Aspen hangout session, said the insider.