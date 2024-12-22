Menu Explore
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez slam report of $600 million lavish Aspen wedding: ‘None of this is happening’

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 22, 2024 09:23 PM IST

Jeff Bezos denies reports of a $600 million wedding to Lauren Sanchez, calling them completely false.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has rubbished reports of his wedding to fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, costing a whopping $600 million as some media reports that claimed. The Amazon boss took to X to clear the air about his wedding plans and said that the "whole thing was completely false".

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged in 2023 in Italy.(Instagram/LaurenWSanchez)
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged in 2023 in Italy.(Instagram/LaurenWSanchez)

Bezos was adding to a comment by investor Bill Ackman who said the reports were not credible "unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money."

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on," he said in the post and asked users to be careful and not be gullible.

Take a look at the post here:

Lauren Sanchez also shared the post by Bezos on her Instagram stories and added the words "not true" over it.

(Also read: Who is Lauren Sanchez, fiancee of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos?)

What did the reports claim?

Reports by Daily Mail and the New York Post had claimed that the couple were set to tie the knot in a lavish Aspen, Colorado wedding and had chosen Matsuhisa, a posh sushi restaurant, as the venue for their winter wonderland-themed celebration.

The reports also claimed that the luxury restaurant had been exclusively reserved from December 26 to 27 for the wedding and will host around 180 guests. It said the event will be as extravagant as the couple’s engagement celebrations in Positano, Italy, in 2023 which was attended by high-profile guests such as Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

(Also read: Jeff Bezos set his salary at $80,000 at Amazon but made $8 million every hour)

The reports further claimed that the multi-day function will be hosted at Kevin Costner's 160-acre ranch and the couple had already arrived in Aspen over the weekend.

