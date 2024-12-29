Jennifer Lopez sticks out her tongue at paps as she enjoys drinks with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner

Jennifer Lopez had a fun outing with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner at an Aspen hotspot. The Let's Get Loud singer was photographed enjoying drinks with the 69-year-old actor at a bar inside Kemo Sabe, located in Colorado's famous ski resort town Friday evening. The pair's outing comes after their respective high-profile divorces from Ben Affleck and Christine Baumgartner. Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted enjoying drinks with Kevin Costner

JLo enjoys drinks with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner at Aspen bar

Alongside Costner, Lopez was joined by her manager, Benny Medina, and a group of girlfriends, reported TMZ. The 55-year-old singer appeared to be in good spirits as she exchanged laughs with her friends and sipped on cocktails at Aspen's renowned destination for Western fashion. In one of the photos obtained by the outlet, she can be seen with Costner.

The On The Floor hitmaker kept it casual, wearing a black turtleneck sweater. She kept her hair neatly tied in a top knot. Lopez's night out with Costner comes after she parted ways with the Batman star, who she married in 2022. As for the Oscar winner, he recently finalised a messy divorce with his wife of nearly 19 years.

In another photo, Lopez can be seen sticking out her tongue at the paps. Meanwhile, Costner appeared relaxed as he was photographed chatting with a group of people at the popular clothing store, which is favoured by A-listers like Rihanna and Kyle Richards. For the cosy evening, the Molly's Game star sported a black bubble coat, a pair of jeans and black shades.

Lopez is notably a huge fan of the hit drama series. Back in 2023, her then-husband Affleck revealed on The Bill Simmons Podcast, “I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone.” “Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly],” the Argo star went on, adding that it was the Dance Again hitmaker who introduced him to the show.