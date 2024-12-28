Jennifer Lopez's wedding planner reveals Bruno Mars' ‘ridiculous’ performance fee

Celebrity event planner Marcy Blum is spilling the beans about Jennifer Lopez's cancelled wedding to Alex Rodriguez. During her appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast Thursday, the 71-year-old revealed that the This Is Me singer wanted Bruno Mars to perform at her big day. However, she was shocked after learning the 24K Magic hitmaker's fees. Bruno Mars reportedly charges $5 million for a wedding performance

JLo's wedding planner reveals Bruno Mars' ‘ridiculous’ performance fee

“We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'” Blum said. She then recalled telling Lopez about how she had “just worked” with him on another wedding, where he charged $5 million for just a 45-minute to one-hour performance.

ALSO READ: Madonna, 66, shares rare festive photos with daughters and boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28

The Let's Get Loud singer was taken aback by Mars' staggering fee, telling Blum, “Don't be ridiculous.” Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. They were set for dreamy nuptials in 2020 in Italy. However, they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair eventually parted ways, calling off the wedding in 2021. This was right before she rekindled her romance with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 52. During Thursday's episode, Blum revealed that she could share details about the since-cancelled wedding as she “never signed an NDA.”

ALSO READ: Baby Driver star Hudson Joseph Meek dies at 16 after tragic fall from moving car

Following her split with Rodriguez, the 55-year-old popstar eloped with Affleck, whom she first dated in the early 2000s, in Las Vegas in 2022. They later had another, more formal wedding ceremony in Georgia. However, Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman star in August 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”