Madonna, 66, shares rare festive photos with daughters and boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28

Madonna was overjoyed to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah “all at once” with her daughters and 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris. Taking to social media Thursday, the Queen of Pop shared a montage of festive photos, including a rare family photo with all four of her daughters. Madonna, 66, shared rare festive photos with all of her daughters and her 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris on Instagram(Instagram)

The video shared on her Instagram account featured photos from Madonna's intimate festive gathering. In addition to Morris, who she began dating in July, the Like A Prayer hitmaker was joined by her daughters: Lourdes Leon, 28, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 18, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 12. “The most wonderful day of the year ………..X-mas and Hanukkah all at once,” the Hung Up singer captioned the post.

The 66-year-old singer posed for a festive group photo with four out of her six kids, sporting a black bodycon gown with a sweetheart-shaped neckline. Madonna accessorised the look with matching sheer gloves and a white coat with a bow tie. The Material Girl singer welcomed her eldest daughter, who is also her first-born, with her then-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon in 1996.

For the family gathering, Lourdes donned a satin black top with a cowl neckline and a grey skirt. Mercy, who was adopted in 2009, matched her mother and elder sister with a chic black ensemble. Meanwhile, the twins, who were adopted by the singer in 2017, wore matching red dresses. The Vogue crooner is also a mother to Rocco, 24, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie in 2000, and 19-year-old David, who she and Ritche adopted in 2008.

Madonna's video montage also featured photos of her being loved up with Morris. The Jamaican soccer player wore a grey turtleneck sweater while posing with his beau in front of a Christmas tree decked in blue and gold ornaments. He also appeared shirtless in some of the photos and sported a bedazzled “M” ring. Morris also shared a carousel of pictures from the festive gathering on his Instagram handle.