Madonna, 66, enjoys romantic London trip with 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris. See pics

Madonna is enjoying a romantic trip to London with her much younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris. The Material Girl hitmaker took to social media Monday to share a carousel of photos from her trip across the pond. In one of the photos, the Queen of Pop can be seen cuddling her 28-year-old boy toy while sitting in the stands of the Stamford Bridge stadium during a Chelsea F.C. football game. Madonna enjoys a romantic trip with her 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris(Instagram)

Inside Madonna's London trip with Akeem Morris

“London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price. 🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧! Go Chelsea ! ⚽️,” the 66-year-old pop icon captioned the post featuring her sweet moments with Morris. Several of the photos show the duo strolling around the Chelsea Football Club in West London. For her cosy outing, Madonna rocked an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black bomber jacket with pink accents and a pair of black tights.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie joined by kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox at Maria premiere in New York

She also wore a larger leather trench coat, which her boyfriend was seen carrying around his arm in one of the photos. Meanwhile, the former soccer player donned blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, and a black bomber jacket. The Vogue singer has been romantically linked to Morris since the beginning of the Summer. Madonna first debuted her relationship on social media when she shared photos of them locking arms on the Fourth of July.

ALSO READ: How did Gavin Creel die? Broadway community mourns death of Tony-winning actor at 48

“Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!” she captioned the Instagram post featuring her romantic photos with Morris.