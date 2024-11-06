Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon cast their votes, singer reveals who they voted for|See photos

Madonna and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, have cast their ballots as America waits to know who will become the next president – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. The singer and her daughter were dressed in black, pictures Madonna shared on her Instagram story show, where she also revealed that they voted for Kamala Harris. Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon cast their votes (madonna/Instagram)

‘Save our country’

In one of the pictures, the two of them posed, Madonna making a shocked face and Lourdes a duck face. The picture is captioned,"We Voted.!!!! Going to go home and pray now !! @kamalahariss for President ! Save our country [American flag and prayer hands emoji]."

Other photos showed Madonna behind a voting booth, filling out her ballot. She posted another picture with Lourdes, and a selfie of herself posing in front of a ‘Vote Here’ sign.

This comes days after Madonna endorsed Harris for president. In an Instagram post, she shared a series ofphotos from her recent trip to Paris. Madonna captioned the post, “Paris was so FUN! 🇫🇷 . It was hard to leave, but I had. to come home.to V.O.T.E. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @kamalaharris For. President!!!!”

Madonna and her family were recently struck by a tragedy when her brother, Christopher Ciccone, died aged 63. Ciccone, who was battling cancer, reportedly died in Michigan on October 4.

Madonna paid tribute to her beloved brother in an emotional instagram post, writing, “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long.”

“Its hard to explain our bond,” she added. “But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood”.