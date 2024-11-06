Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon cast their votes, singer reveals who they voted for|See photos

BySumanti Sen
Nov 06, 2024 11:09 AM IST

Madonna and her daughter were dressed in black, pictures shared on her Instagram story show, where she also revealed the name of the candidate they voted for.

Madonna and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, have cast their ballots as America waits to know who will become the next president – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. The singer and her daughter were dressed in black, pictures Madonna shared on her Instagram story show, where she also revealed that they voted for Kamala Harris.

Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon cast their votes (madonna/Instagram)
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon cast their votes (madonna/Instagram)

‘Save our country’

In one of the pictures, the two of them posed, Madonna making a shocked face and Lourdes a duck face. The picture is captioned,"We Voted.!!!! Going to go home and pray now !! @kamalahariss for President ! Save our country [American flag and prayer hands emoji]."

(madonna/Instagram)
(madonna/Instagram)

Other photos showed Madonna behind a voting booth, filling out her ballot. She posted another picture with Lourdes, and a selfie of herself posing in front of a ‘Vote Here’ sign.

(madonna/Instagram)
(madonna/Instagram)
(madonna/Instagram)
(madonna/Instagram)
(madonna/Instagram)
(madonna/Instagram)

ALSO READ|HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

This comes days after Madonna endorsed Harris for president. In an Instagram post, she shared a series ofphotos from her recent trip to Paris. Madonna captioned the post, “Paris was so FUN! 🇫🇷 . It was hard to leave, but I had. to come home.to V.O.T.E. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @kamalaharris For. President!!!!”

Madonna and her family were recently struck by a tragedy when her brother, Christopher Ciccone, died aged 63. Ciccone, who was battling cancer, reportedly died in Michigan on October 4.

ALSO READ|Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Madonna paid tribute to her beloved brother in an emotional instagram post, writing, “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long.”

“Its hard to explain our bond,” she added. “But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood”.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //