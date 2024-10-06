Madonna's younger brother Christopher Ciccone dies at 63 just weeks after devastating family loss

Madonna's younger brother, Cristopher Ciccone, passed away on Friday at the age of 63 in Michigan due to cancer, TMZ reported. He was well-known for his varied work in directing, painting, and design and also played a crucial role in Madonna's ascent to fame. Madonna's brother passed away only a few weeks after the Ciccone family lost their stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone who died following a brief battle with cancer.(Getty Images)

While the siblings worked closely together, their differences came to limelight when Christopher released his controversial memoir Life with My Sister Madonna in 2008.

Madonna's brother passed away only a few weeks after the Ciccone family lost their stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone who died following a brief battle with cancer.

A look at Madonna & Christopher's bond and rise of their careers

When Madonna's career kicked off, Christopher started playing a crucial part in his journey and worked as one of her backup dancers.

The twins, who were reared in Michigan, developed a close bond from a young age. In the late 1970s, Christopher moved to New York City to work closely with his sister, where he started his extensive and diversified career.

Christopher quickly rose to prominence among Madonna's inner circle. His impact grew as he assumed positions as her stylist and artistic director of her globe tours after launching his career as her personal assistant and dresser.

His artistic contributions were vital, spanning from the renowned Blond Ambition tour to The Girlie Show.

Madonna's complicated image was presented in Christopher's memoir, which also discussed the hardship their relationship faced due to her celebrity.

He claimed in his memoir that Guy Ritchie, the British director who was Madonna's then husband, was largely responsible for their growing distance from each other.

“Guy never got along with me,” Christopher acknowledged in his book which became a New York Times best seller.

“And once he was in Madonna’s life, it was the beginning of the end for my relationship with her. He drove a wedge between us.”

Madonna and Christopher gradually became distant from one another following the release of the book. He even experienced personal and professional setbacks. Christopher struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, just like other members of the Ciccone family, and Madonna reportedly paid for his rehab stays multiple times.

Christopher gave hints in 2012 that the siblings were beginning to mend fences. In an interview with the Evening Standard, he revealed they were in touch with each other, calling their relationship as "perfectly personable."