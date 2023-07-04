Madonna's health scare puts spotlight on demanding lifestyle and determination for comeback

Madonna, the iconic pop star known for her fearless approach to music and entertainment, has recently faced a health scare that shed light on her demanding lifestyle and rigorous preparations for an upcoming tour. FILE PHOTO: U.S. singer Madonna attends the world premiere of 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years' in London, Britain September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo(REUTERS)

After a "several day stay" in an intensive care unit due to a serious bacterial infection, sources close to the singer have provided insights into her relentless work ethic and determination to stay relevant in the industry.

According to a source cited by The Sun, Madonna had been pushing herself "overtime" before falling ill. The source emphasized that the singer needed to recognize her limitations and understand that she couldn't compete with younger artists like Pink and Taylor Swift.

“She clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25.”

The source revealed that Madonna's intense schedule and desire to make a comeback put her health at risk, and she needed to prioritize self-care and pacing herself.

“She needed to pace herself… Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”

It was a hard truth for the “Like a Virgin” singer, who was striving to regain her peak physical condition regardless of societal expectations for a "regular" 64-year-old.

There were concerns among the 64-year-old's friends and family that she could face a situation similar to Michael Jackson, who tragically passed away before his highly anticipated tour.

The source said, “Nobody would say it out loud but there were concerns about another Michael Jackson situation if she doesn’t slow down a bit,” added, “Everyone saw something like this coming because of her intense schedule but only a few were brave enough to tell her that they were concerned.”

Despite the mounting pressure and constant remarks about her age, some friends had urged Madonna to take it easy and find time for rest, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her health.

Following her health scare, the eminent pop star is reported to be in better spirits and recovering at home. However, it appears that the incident did not serve as a significant wake-up call as one might expect.

The source revealed that Madonna is determined to continue with her original tour plans and rejected proposals to scale back.

“She is home, happy, and taking meetings, and she rejected a proposal to scale back on the tour as she still wants to deliver as many dates as possible when she’s regained her strength.”

The source claimed, “She’ll be back, I am 100 percent sure of it…. I hope she is still working and still killing it at 100.”

