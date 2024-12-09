Jennifer Lopez dwelling in strip club with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez for…

To convincingly portray seasoned stripper Ramona Vega in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez not only learned pole dancing but also went on a research trip—with the help of her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to a strip club. Jennifer Lopez immersed herself in prep for her role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers, learning pole dancing and visiting a strip club with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lopez revealed, “He [Rodriguez] did give a great insight from his side,” Lopez shared. “This is how it opens up. I said I am doing this movie Hustlers and I’m playing a stripper and I will have to visit some strip clubs, and he’s like, ‘Really? I’ll go with you, I know everything.’”

“She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this. Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way,” Hustler's director, Lorene Scafaria, told Vulture.

“She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some … insights,” the director joked.

JLo shares how she performed her own stunts

Lopez was determined to perform her own stunts during the film’s demanding dance scenes. “I was like, ‘Please get a close-up of my face, even if I look like a bat hanging down, please make sure they know it was me so they didn’t think it was a stunt double,’” she said in an interview with E! News. Rodriguez humorously chimed in about her training, saying, “The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months.”

“It was a brand new feeling to come out practically naked, in front of all those men — 300 extras hooting and hollering — and dance for money. There’s something liberating and empowering about it, but you’re really out there, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” JLo told The Irish Times.

Although she didn’t secure an Oscar nomination, Lopez was proud of her work. “I did Hustlers for no money and I produced it and thought this could be a great movie. And you know what, if it wins, I win,” she told Variety.