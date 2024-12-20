Kevin Costner breaks silence on Yellowstone finale and feud with co-star Luke Grimes

Kevin Costner recently addressed his rumoured feud with Yellowstone co-star Luke Grimes. During his outing in Aspen earlier this week, the 69-year-old shared his thoughts about the Western drama's finale. US actor and director Kevin Costner speaks about his film "Horizon: An American Saga" onstage during Warner Bros Pictures "The Big Picture" special presentation. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Kevin Costner breaks silence on Yellowstone finale, dodges question about co-star Luke Grimes

In the video obtained by Daily Mail, the Oscar winner revealed that he has not given the controversial finale “any thought.” “I’m not even thinking about that. I don’t think I’ve given it any thought,” said Costner, who plays John Dutton on Yellowstone. “So, we’ll just let it go,” he added.

When asked about whether he is in touch with Grimes, Costner said, “No. We’re done talking.” His remarks came amid his alleged feud with the 40-year-old, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit show. The American Sniper star said on Tuesday that the pair haven't spoken since Costner's sudden exit from the show.

“I haven’t talked to him since,” Grimes told Men’s Health MH Flex, adding, “It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything. It’s just, he’s Kevin Costner.” Calling Costner a “big deal,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star went on, “I do have his phone number — I just don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to.”

Following Costner's abrupt departure from the show midway through the fifth season's production, reports began circulating that his exit was sparked by a feud with the show's creator Taylor Sheridan. In the interview published Tuesday, Grimes refuted those claims.

“None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever,” the True Blood alum told the outlet. “But just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they’re not predictable,” he added.