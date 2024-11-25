Yellowstone S5 kills another major character fans hoped would suffer more in shocking revenge twist

Yellowstone fans are reeling from another shocking death in Season 5. A beloved character, whose demise was both brutal and unexpected, has sent the entire fandom into chaos. In the eleventh episode of the final season, the Dutton family’s turbulent saga deepens, in the aftermath of John Dutton's murder. The character's tragic end, a result of a controversial revenge plot, reaches a boiling point as suspicions, betrayal, and vengeance intertwine in a shocking climax. Yellowstone had another major character dying in season 5B, episode 3

***Spoilers ahead***

Yellowstone season 5 kills Sarah

In a shocking twist, Yellowstone delivers another brutal blow as Sarah, Jamie Dutton’s treacherous girlfriend, who played a key role in John Dutton's death, meets a grisly end. After a tense confrontation with Jamie, who is struggling with the aftermath of his father’s murder, Sarah thinks she’s mended things and pulls over to take Jamie's call. But the reunion is cut short when a seemingly harmless couple turns deadly—shooting her multiple without remorse.

It's unclear who plotted Sarah’s death, but it's likely someone with a vested interest in avenging John. The episode ends with Jamie, who was on the phone with her at the time, horrified by the murder.

In the fifth season of Yellowstone, Episode 11, everyone's attention is on the Duttons trying to figure out what happened to John, with Kayce stepping up to get to the bottom of it. But then, the episode throws a curveball by showing how John's death affects Jamie, followed by an unexpected and dramatic conclusion—Sarah’s shocking murder. Even though John's death was expected because Kevin Costner was leaving the show, Sarah's death totally catches everyone by surprise, bringing a big twist to the family drama that's been going on.

“I wish they would have held out a bit longer on killing Sarah. I wanted to see her panic for a couple more episodes,’ a fan wrote on social media. “That kill belonged to Beth. If she can't have Skanky Sarah, please give her Jamie,” another commented. “As soon as Sarah stopped and I saw that car pull up I knew she was a goner #SarahAtwood Jamie is screwed. He’s hopefully finally going to get what’s coming to him. Heck, he’s killed his real dad and his adopted dad," a third chimed in.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 for free?

Watching Yellowstone live can be tricky without cable. New episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, with the latest installment premiering on November 24. To watch for free, consider live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, which offers a three-day free trial, or Sling TV, which provides a discounted first month at $20.

If you miss an episode, you can purchase it the next day on Prime Video for $2.99. For viewers outside the U.S., a VPN can help bypass regional restrictions. (Using a VPN may be banned or illegal in some countries. Be sure to check local regulations before using a VPN to stream content.)

No Free Streaming: Yellowstone is not currently available for free streaming on platforms like Peacock or Paramount+.