Kevin Costner found out about his character John Dutton's fate after Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 aired

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 5

Kevin Costner is addressing the tragic fate of his iconic Yellowstone character. The Oscar winner learned about John Dutton's death after the show's Season 5 Part 2 aired Sunday night, he revealed on Monday's episode of SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program.

Kevin Costner breaks silence on John Dutton's death

“Well, I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night,” Costner admitted. Calling it a “swear-to-God moment,” the 69-year-old said, “I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season.”

The Waterworld actor revealed how he did not know that Dutton's death was supposed to be part of Sunday's episode. “But I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing. Somebody said, ‘It played last night?’ And I said, ‘Hmm, okay.’ So no, I found out about it this morning actually,” Costner explained.

Dutton was found dead with a gunshot wound at the beginning of Episode 9. It was initially believed that he died by suicide, but later, it was revealed that he was murdered in a plot orchestrated by lawyer Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), who is sleeping with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

During Monday's interview, Costner shared that he did not know how the show would handle his character's fate. “I heard what it was, but no, they’re smart people. Whatever they’re doing, they’ll figure it out. But yeah, I had come up with two possible endings back when it wasn’t going to go as long as it did go,” he said.

Admitting his feelings about Dutton's death, Costner said, “I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide. That doesn’t make me wanna rush to go see it.” “They’re pretty smart people. Maybe it’s a red herring,” he went on, adding, “They’re very good. They’ll figure that out.”