'Even cast members were in the dark': Yellowstone's Cole Hauser talks series finale, drops bombshell on fan theories

Yellowstone, one of TV's beloved shows, is coming to an end, after six years of run that earned it fans love as well as critical acclaim. But as the final episodes drop, fans have begun speculating about what could happen in the end to the Dutton family. The show's cast member Cole Hauser has addressed these fan theories and categorically stated that none of them are right. (Also read: Yellowstone season 5 Part 2: How to watch for free; time, TV, live streaming details, date, and more) Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on the neo-Western Yellowstone

Cole Hauser on Yelloswtone series finale

Reuters reported that Cole Hauser admitted that he listened to a number of fan theories about the final episodes of the American neo-Western TV series Yellowstone - but is not afraid to tell them they're wrong.

“This show and what they think this season is going to be - everybody has their opinion of it,” said Hauser, who plays a ranch foreman named Rip Wheeler. “And to be quite honest, none of them are right,” he added.

Even some cast members were in the dark about the ending, as the team behind the show redacted scripts to preserve it, cast members revealed.

Season five was split into two parts. The final six episodes, which will wrap up the show, began airing on the Paramount Network on Sunday for US fans and premiered in Britain on Monday. In India, the first three seasons of the show are available for streaming on Netflix. But the fourth and fifth may take time to arrive here.

About Yellowstone

After its debut in 2018, Yellowstone became the top-rated scripted show in the United States and spawned two spinoff series. The show follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, often dubbed "the Yellowstone." Stars include Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly.

The story centres around family drama at the ranch, the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and Yellowstone National Park. In Yellowstone season five, part 2, the power struggles for expansion continue.

The final episodes will be without the show’s main star, Kevin Costner. Costner played patriarch John Dutton and announced his departure from the show in May 2023. The cast called his departure both energizing and disheartening.

Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, found that the media’s spin on Costner’s exit was full of “untruths.” “The way that Taylor (Sheridan) has ended this season is the way he always intended it to. ... So, there was a small pivot that had to happen sooner, but it then energized us creatively,” she said.

(With Reuters inputs)