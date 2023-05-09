What to expect in Yellowstone's remaining episodes as the drama series ends ?

Kevin Costner starring Yellowstone's remaining episodes are set to air in November and a sequel series will follow it with a different cast. The drama series chronicles the challenges and threats faced by the Dutton family while they operate the ranch.(Twitter)

As the show is nearing its end, actor Luke Grimes who plays the character of Kayce Dutton, has provided insights into what the fans can expect in the concluding episodes of fifth season.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grimes talked about the theme of the show and also spoke about his character.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people -- that's a huge theme in the show. With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters," said Grimes.

Talking further, Grimes said that fans of the show can expect a really interesting drama in upcoming episodes.

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team. There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own," he added.

The official announcement of Yellowstone's current season being its last, coincided with the timing of Costner's divorce with wife Christine Baumgartner as their 18-year marriage ended on account of "irreconcilable differences." It was speculated that Costner's involvement with the drama series was one of the reasons for the estrangement with his wife. There were also reports of alleged differences between Costner and the series co-creator Taylor Sheridan over his filming commitments to the remaining episodes of the current season.

Interestingly, Costner had received a Golden Globe award for his terrific role in the series. His on-screen character John Dutton owns and controls America's largest ranch for six generations. The drama series chronicles the challenges and threats faced by the Dutton family while they operate the ranch. The series also highlights the drama and conflict unfolding in the personal lives of the family members.