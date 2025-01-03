Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares he doesn’t want his wife or kids watching the series. Here's exactly why

Though Yellowstone has wrapped, series star Kevin Costner may shine on screen as the commanding and often ruthless John Dutton in Yellowstone, but at home, the hit show isn’t exactly family viewing. Kevin Costner attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

The 67-year-old actor recently revealed why his wife and kids steer clear of watching the series. “It’s too naughty for them to see, and they probably do figure out how to see it,” Costner joked in an interview with Extra.

“But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else.”

Costner has been married to Christine Baumgartner for nearly 18 years. Together, they share three children—Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

The actor also has four older children from previous relationships—Annie, Lily, Joseph, and Liam.

Costner ensures kids are shielded from adult themes

Despite portraying a tough and complex family man on screen, Costner takes a more protective and thoughtful approach in real life when it comes to what his kids watch.

“Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they are going to find them in the course of their life,” he said.

“They’re going to find it eventually. I hope they find Fandango. I hope they figure out what I’ve been doing with my life.”

The California native shared similar sentiments back in 2020 when Yellowstone Season 3 premiered. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he admitted, “It’s pretty racy,” and explained, “I got to watch it and make sure what got left in and what got cut out before they see it.”

While Yellowstone may not be family-friendly, Costner’s children remain some of his biggest fans. His eldest daughter, Annie, once remarked, “Well, he doesn’t make bad movies,” expressing pride in his work.

Costner’s daughter Lily even collaborated with him, performing Heaven’s Gate alongside his band, Modern West. The track, featured on their album Tales from Yellowstone, made its way into the series. “Special treat for me when my daughter sings,” Costner wrote on Instagram.