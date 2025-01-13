Ben Affleck emotionally hugs and kisses daughter Violet's forehead after fleeing Palisades fire

Amid the terrifying backdrop of the Palisades Fire, actor Ben Affleck was photographed sharing a tender moment with his eldest daughter, Violet. As the flames approached his $20 Million LA mansion forcing a hasty evacuation, Affleck was seen embracing his daughter in a warm, emotional hug, after returning to his property. Ben Affleck finds his $20 million mansion unharmed amidst devastating wildfires, shares emotional moment with daughter Violet.

Ben Affleck reunites with daughter Violet

Dressed casually in a gray hooded jacket, Affleck appeared visibly moved as he held Violet close, while she donned a black hoodie, dark jeans, and an N-95 mask to protect herself from the smoke-filled air.

In a photo shared by Page Six, the Batman star was captured gently stroking his eldest daughter's hair and giving her a heartfelt kiss on the forehead, a sign of relief and gratitude after the harrowing ordeal. Despite the chaos, the 52-year-old managed a brief smile during their time together. Violet is likely preparing to return to Yale University for the spring semester.

Violet’s younger siblings, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12 were not pictured alongside her. Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who live with her in their Brentwood mansion.

Affleck returned to his Pacific Palisades home on Wednesday, breathing a sigh of relief to find his property had been spared from the raging wildfires.

Ben Affleck returns to his LA mansion post-evacuation

Affleck, who finalised his divorce from Jennifer Lopez just a day before the evacuation, has reportedly maintained “regular contact” with the singer throughout the chaos. The devastating wildfire, which has claimed 16 lives so far and forced mass evacuations, has impacted the homes of several celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Tom Hanks. While some of these homes were reduced to ashes, others suffered minor cracks and burns.

The Oscar-winning actor purchased the mansion in July 2024, just five months prior, during a turbulent time in his marriage to Lopez. Initial reports suggested that the Argo star sought refuge at the Brentwood home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner when the evacuation order was first passed. However, a source later informed Page Six that Affleck returned to his own property after the fire subsided, finding it miraculously unharmed amid the widespread devastation.

“Ben’s home is still under evacuation order, but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being,” the insider said. He also reportedly reached out to "anybody he can to help” as he “knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes” to the tragedy.