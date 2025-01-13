Menu Explore
Oscar-nominated Marvel star reveals he's 'struggling to make a living' despite decades-long Hollywood career

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 13, 2025 09:15 AM IST

Djimon Hounsou discusses systemic racism and underpayment, emphasising the need for diversity and respect for Black actors in the industry.

Despite a career spanning over two decades and two Academy Award nominations, Djimon Hounsou, the actor known for his roles in films like Gladiator and Blood Diamond, reveals that he is still grappling with financial struggles in Hollywood. Hounsou admits he has been underpaid and continues to face systemic challenges within the industry.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Image Featuring Djimon Hounsou as Korath
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Image Featuring Djimon Hounsou as Korath

Djimon Hounsou reveals he is ‘struggling financially’

"I'm still struggling to make a living,” the actor confessed during an interview with CNN's African Voices Changemakers. “I've been in this business making films now for over two decades with two Oscar nominations, been in many blockbuster films, and yet I'm still struggling financially. I'm definitely underpaid,” he continued.

Hounsou’s journey in Hollywood began with a breakthrough role in Amistad, where his performance earned critical acclaim. However, despite his success, he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, an experience that still stings.

"I was nominated for the Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars, talking about the fact that they thought that I had just came off the boat and off the streets," Hounsou recalled. "Even though I successfully did that film, they just didn't feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect. This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go."

Djimon Hounsou calls out ‘systemic racism’ in Hollywood

Reflecting on the systemic barriers within the industry, he expressed his frustration at being overlooked and undercompensated, despite starring in major blockbusters. He slammed the ongoing ‘systemic racism’ that impacts the industry. "That's a sign for you that systemic racism is not something you can deal with lightly. It's so deeply inserted in everything that we do, across the board."

The actor has starred in several major franchise films over the years, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Furious 7, Captain Marvel, and Shazam.

The A Quiet Place Part II star has openly discussed the challenges of securing fair compensation in Hollywood earlier as well. He was 23 when he migrated to the US and kickstarted his Hollywood career.

In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Hounsou lamented, "I still have to prove why I need to get paid." He described encountering lowball offers, often accompanied by reassurances of the filmmakers' admiration for his talent.

Beyond acting, Hounsou has channeled his passion for social change into his work with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation, which focuses on reconnecting Afro-descendants with their cultural roots. This initiative was inspired by his work on Amistad.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
