‘You’re alive’: Man reunites with dog Oreo five days post LA wildfire evacuation, video goes viral

A Pacific Palisades resident was overcome with emotion after reuniting with his beloved dog, Oreo, five days after the wildfire forced their separation. Casey Colvin, who lost his home in the blaze, spent days desperately searching for the rescue dog he feared was gone forever. In a heartfelt video, now going viral, Oreo is seen joyfully running into Colvin’s arms, as the two cry happy tears. Pacific Palisades resident reunites with dog Oreo five days post LA wildfire evacuation,(Liz Kreutz Instagram)

Man reunites with his pet dog amid LA Wildfire

As of Sunday, the wildfire has tragically claimed around 16 lives, with the exact toll yet to be confirmed. Reports of missing persons continue to rise by the hour as rescue operations are underway. Amid the chaos and extensive media coverage, NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz shared a touching video on Sunday morning. The clip captures Casey Colvin, a Pacific Palisades resident, returning to his neighbourhood in search of his dog, Oreo.

After receiving a tip that Oreo had been spotted among the rubble, Casey rushed to the area. On January 12, the search came to an emotional conclusion. After working with a professional dog trapper, Colvin was reunited with Oreo, who was hiding near a neighbour’s home. In a tear-jerking video shared by Kreutz, Oreo ran toward Colvin, who scooped him up with tears of relief and joy. “OREO HAS BEEN FOUND!!!” Kreutz captioned an emotional video.

“Oh my God! You’re alive!” Colvin exclaimed, holding Oreo tightly as he celebrated the reunion. Kreutz described the moment as “an incredible bright spot in such a devastating time."

Heartwarming reunion amid tragedy wins Internet's heart

According to the reporter who shared the news on her social media, Casey Colvin wasn’t home when the wildfire evacuation order was issued, leaving his two beloved dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika, trapped inside.

“I met Casey Colvin the very first day of the fire. He was in distress trying to get back to his home in the Palisades to get his two dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika,” Kreutz said.

Desperately trying to reach them, Colvin’s plea caught the attention of a firefighter, who heroically went to his home to rescue the dogs. The firefighter managed to save Tika Tika Tika but informed Colvin that Oreo had escaped.

Heartbreakingly, hours later, Colvin’s home was engulfed in flames. Reflecting on the situation, NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz shared, “Had that firefighter not intervened, both dogs would have been trapped when the flames arrived.”

Colvin’s friend later spotted the dog in the neighbourhood and took a photo. Kreutz supported the search by posting a flyer and an emotional interview with Colvin, who was determined to find Oreo, even using an AirTag to track his movements.

“We rushed to his street where Oreo was hiding in his neighbour’s home. The moment he saw Casey he came running," Kreutz said.