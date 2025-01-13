Tyler Perry blasts insurance companies for mass policy cancellations ahead of LA wildfires: ‘Pure greed’

Tyler Perry is calling out insurance companies for abandoning Los Angeles residents in their time of need. The actor and filmmaker criticised the industry for canceling "millions of policies" just as catastrophic wildfires wreak havoc across the region. As of Jan 12, about 16 people are believed to have lost their lives in the blazes ravaging Los Angeles County, and meanwhile, reports of missing persons are rising. Honoree US actor and director Tyler Perry arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Tyler Perry calls out ‘greedy’ insurance companies

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Perry shared the story of a woman desperately using a garden hose to protect her elderly parents' home after losing insurance coverage, describing the actions of insurers as "pure greed."

“Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90- year-old parents' home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me,” he wrote.

Perry expressed outrage over insurance companies profiting from communities for years, only to cancel policies when people need them most, “Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on? People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed.”

He vowed to explore ways to help those affected while keeping them in his prayers. “As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers.”'

According to the LA Times, insurance companies like State Farm, Chubb, and Allstate have stopped renewing or issuing policies for high-value properties in fire-prone areas, leaving many California residents vulnerable during the devastating wildfires.

California wildfire update

The Palisades Fire, one of the most devastating among the five, has burned nearly 24,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire scorched over 14,000 acres, forcing over 100,000 people to evacuate.

Los Angeles County remains under a red flag warning until Wednesday evening due to strong winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity, increasing wildfire risks, according to NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Miles Teller lost their homes, while others, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Angelina Jolie, are stepping in to help. Fire crews are actively patrolling areas like Malibu and Pacific Palisades to protect surviving homes, while aerial firefighting efforts continue despite earlier concerns about gusting winds.