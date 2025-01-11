Prince Harry, Meghan's Los Angeles visit amid wildfire sparks huge outrage: ‘Looking for her next photo op moment’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid a surprising visit to a food distribution facility for those impacted due to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, sparking major outrage on social media. Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, second from left, speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, right, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)(AP)

According to Fox11, the couple was seen at Pasadena Convention Center, which has been converted into an evacuation shelter.

The couple met with victims, first responders, and José Andrés, creator of World Central Kitchen (WCK), as well as volunteers from the organisation.

WCK, a longtime collaborator of their Archewell Foundation, has been providing free meals to those impacted by the catastrophic blaze.

Pasadena Mayor issues statement on Harry and Meghan's visit

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, who was spotted hugging the couple, described Harry and Meghan as “great people”. They had “really buoyed the spirits” of those involved in relief and rescue operations, he told Fox 11.

He said the couple discreetly supplied food while hiding their identities under face masks.

Gordo remarked, “They want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just wanted to be supportive.”

He went on to clarify that they “came out here to work,” and not “for publicity.”

They visited some of the families in the affected area and first responders, the Pasadena Mayor said, expressing gratitude to them for their efforts to assist their families and neighbours.

While crews have made significant headway in battling devastating wildfires, over 100,000 homes are still under evacuation orders. According to officials, at least 11 people have been killed.

Harry and Meghan's LA visit video goes viral as netizens question…

Meanwhile, videos of their visit have gone viral on social media, despite assertions that it was not a scheduled press visit and that they wished to meet the victims without causing any limelight in the media.

Despite providing food at the evacuation center in an anonymous manner, according to one source, they took the time to speak with those who were impacted. They both donned hats, presumably to maintain a low profile and hide their faces. While the Duke selected a black Cali hat, the Duchess sports baseball caps. Another clip showed them speaking to the mayor. Meghan was even seen hugging a woman with teary eyes.

Harry and Meghan issue statement

In a statement on Thursday, Harry and Meghan said: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

They offered a list of organisations working in the impacted areas, such as temporary housing programs and fire service charities.

Harry and Meghan urged people to provide shelter to pet and help elderly or disabled neighbors if they need assistance.

The duo also spoke about how some individuals “have been left with nothing” and encouraged others to donate clothes, children's toys and and other essentials.