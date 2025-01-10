This Royal couple is living the same life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dreamed of, but in a much better way

Whether attending royal engagements or enjoying family outings, Zara and Mike Tindall never seem to stop proving that they are a down-to-earth couple who know how to make you feel at home, on their annual trip to Australia, they were all smiles with arms around each other, bolstering smiles among all and making a nod to where their love story started. Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall walk, on the day of the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

The Olympic equestrian and the former England rugby player have been in a relationship for more than twenty years. Zara and Mike were an item in Australia in 2003 when Zara was taking her gap year and Mike was participating in rugby world cup. They both sustained a relationship, and shortly after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in spring this year, the pair exchanged their vows in a private wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland on 30 th June 2011.

The Tindalls now share three children: Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, and reside on the expansive grounds of Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

At the 2025 Magic Millions events on Australia’s Gold Coast, Zara, an ambassador for Magic Millions, sported white polo trousers, a red Magic Millions top, and a white baseball cap as she participated in the Barrier Draw. Mike, dressed in a floral blue shirt and beige shorts, interviewed his wife during the event, playfully remarking that in his eyes, there was “only one winner,” a sweet nod to Zara.

Expert praises Zara and Mike Tindall's enduring Royal charm

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “Zara really is a remarkably beautiful woman, no wonder Mike always looks so proud and happy. But the feeling is mutual: she oozes love for her big bear of a rugby star husband, with his crooked nose and rugged appeal. I think we all enjoy seeing them out and about together, usually arm in arm or having a cuddle - living life to the full.”

This year’s Magic Millions event, which Zara and Mike have attended since 2013 (with the exception of the Covid pandemic), also welcomed Prince Harry’s polo friend Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier. “Although they don’t have titles, they obviously have the cachet of being so much part of the extended royal family. And somehow, they have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother,” Jennie added.

“At the moment, they have the very best of both worlds, and I don’t think they’d want to change that for a minute. But I’m sure they’d help out where and if asked, for example, at garden parties or similar engagements. They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again, they will definitely agree.”