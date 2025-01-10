Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate supplies and offer shelter for those affected in Los Angeles fires

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have donated supplies to people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. It is believed Harry and Meghan contributed clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies. The Sussexes also invited into their home friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate, it is understood. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also offered shelter to evacuees and recommended charities for support amid devastating fires that have impacted thousands.(AFP)

A series of major fires in California have killed five people, ravaged communities and sent thousands of people fleeing their properties, including areas dotted with celebrity homes. On Thursday, the Sussexes recommended a list of fire services charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support.

They said on their website: “In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.”

The Sussexes added: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. “Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating. “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

Airbnb joins forces to provide free housing for displaced residents

Airbnb and 211LA, a non-profit organisation offering housing advice, have partnered to provide free temporary housing to people displaced, Harry and Meghan said.

They added that long-time Archewell Foundation partner World Central Kitchen is serving meals to emergency service crews and victims. The list also included Cal Fire and LA Fire Department Foundation which are supporting firefighters, as well as the Animal Wellness Foundation which is housing evacuated animals. Baby2baby is offering nappies, clothing and emergency kits to families, Compton Cowboys is providing emergency transport for horses and bookshop All Power Books is keeping its doors open to distribute aid and offer supplies and water for pick-up, the Sussexes said.

TV personality Paris Hilton, US actor Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren are among those who have confirmed that their residences have been destroyed in the fires. On Thursday, in a social media post, film star Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, said she would be taking money from a foundation set up by her family to aid the areas most impacted. Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.