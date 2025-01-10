Sussexes urge people to help friends evacuated due to Los Angeles fires

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged people to help friends and loved ones who have been forced to evacuate the Los Angeles wildfires. A series of major fires in California have killed five people, ravaged communities and sent thousands of people fleeing their properties, including areas dotted with celebrity homes. Harry and Meghan recommended a list of fire services charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support. They said on their website: “In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.” The Sussexes added: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. “Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating. “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys, clothing and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.” Airbnb and 211LA, a non-profit organisation offering housing advice, have partnered to provide free temporary housing to people displaced, Harry and Meghan said. They added that long-time Archewell Foundation partner World Central Kitchen which is serving meals to emergency service crews and victims. The list also included Cal Fire and LA Fire Department Foundation which are supporting firefighters, as well as the Animal Wellness Foundation which is housing evacuated animals. Baby2baby is offering nappies, clothing and emergency kits to families, Compton Cowboys is providing emergency transport for horses and bookshop All Power Books is keeping its doors open to distribute aid and offer supplies and water for pick-up, the Sussexes said. TV personality Paris Hilton, US actor Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren are among those who have confirmed that their residences have been destroyed in the fires. On Thursday, in a social media post, film star Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, said she would be taking money from a foundation set up by her family to aid the areas most impacted. Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash. A new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a host of tourist sites including the Walk of Fame, and Hollywood Bowl, which has evacuated staff, as strong winds scattered embers, which could affect more homes and lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged people to help family and friends affected by the California wildfires (Jordan Pettitt/PA)